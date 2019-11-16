UAE-UNESCO Global Tolerance Leadership Programme to foster tolerance and inclusion

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development of the United Arab Emirates and Chair of the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture ,and Science, and UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences, Nada Al-Nashif, have announced the establishment of the UAE-UNESCO Global Tolerance Leadership Programme to support social inclusion by developing the capacities of young leaders to foster tolerance, inclusion and intercultural dialogue, core values in UNESCO’s peace building mandate.

The Programme will seek to shed light on the growing challenge of discrimination and exclusion and provide practical tools to promote the values of diversity and tolerance. Using UNESCO’s Master Class methodology, the Leadership Programme will bring together recognized international experts and some 40 young leaders from around the world to build their skills, knowledge and capacities to design and implement more effective actions to promote these universal values, and help them serve as agents of change in their own communities.

Through the Programme, the young leaders will be given the opportunity and support to establish and implement their own local projects, using the knowledge and tools gained from the training.

The programme was announced on 16 November, International Day for Tolerance, a value the UAE is celebrating throughout 2019, proclaimed as the Year of Tolerance in the country. It will be launched in February 2020 and a presentation by a number of young leaders on progress made within their respective projects will be organized at the Expo 2020 in the UAE on the occasion of the International Day of Tolerance 2020.